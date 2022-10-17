The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.
Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.
The league announced the fine Sunday for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.
The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.
Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.
Tennessee turned to crowdsourcing to pay for replacement goalposts. More than $18,000 had been raised as of Sunday afternoon.
Athletic director Danny White tweeted “We had some fun, didn’t we?” and asked fans to “help us out.”
A third offense and beyond would cost Tennessee $250,000.
Basketball
Connaughton out
Milwaukee Bucks guard and Notre Dame product Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Football
Vols up to No. 3; Bama dips to 6th
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama, which dropped three places to No. 6 and had its string of 40 straight appearances in the top five snapped. It’s Tennessee’s highest ranking since starting the 2005 season third. No. 4 Michigan moved up a spot, switching places with No. 5 Clemson after the Wolverines blew out now-No. 16 Penn State. No. 7 Mississippi moved up two spots and No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon all moved into the top 10. Kansas and James Madison fell out of the Top 25. North Carolina (No. 22) and Tulane (No. 25) moved into the rankings.
Golf
Roundup
In Inzai City, Japan, Keegan Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 to win the Zozo Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in more than four years. He wound up winning by one shot over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win since the BMW Championship in 2018 at Aronimink. Bradley finished at 15-under 265 and earned $1.98 million from the $11 million purse. Bradley raised both arms to the sky and was tearing up after clinching the victory with a tap-in on the 18th. The victory moved him to No. 23 in the world, his first time in the top 25 since Aug. 31, 2014. … In King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Brooks Koepka made birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Peter Uihlein and win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday for his first victory in the breakaway league. They were in a four-way tie for the lead at the final hole but both birdied to head into the playoff and leave Joaquin Niemann (65) and Sergio Garcia (68) a shot behind. … Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina, for his first title in more than five years. Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies. … In Sotogrande, Spain, Adrián Otaegui closed with a 3-under 68 to win the DP World Andalucia Masters by six shots Sunday for his first home victory.
Tennis
Top seed wins
Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy, with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. The Canadian secured his second ATP tour title. Wolf was playing in his first ATP final.