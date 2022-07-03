Max Ferguson hit his first home run with the TinCaps, but Ryan Bergert gave up nine runs on 11 hits in just 2 1/3 innings and Fort Wayne lost 13-4 in the finale of a six-game series against West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.
The TinCaps (29-46, 2-7 second half) lost by at least nine runs for the second time in the series and dropped the set, 4-2.
Ferguson got Fort Wayne off to a hot start in the first inning with a leadoff double and scored on a Lucas Dunn single for a 1-0 lead, but Bergert gave up two runs in the first inning then surrendered a grand slam to Bryant Packard in the second that made it 6-1.
Ferguson’s home run, a third-inning solo shot that was his fourth of the season, drew the TinCaps within four before the Whitecaps tacked on six runs in the bottom of the inning off Bergert and reliever Gabe Morales.
The TinCaps return to Parkview Field today to start a series with Lake County.
basketball
Bulls sign Dragic to 1-year deal
The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The 36-year-old Dragic, from Slovenia, has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. He was an All-Star with Miami in 2018.
cycling
Dutchman takes win in 3rd stage
In Sonderborg, Denmark, Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead.
football
Irish add wideout
Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star wide receiver Rico Flores chose the Irish over offers from Georgia and Ohio State, among others. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Flores, from Folsom, California, is the No. 187 recruit in the country, per 247Sports and the 27th-ranked receiver. He is the 18th commitment in Notre Dame’s class, which is No. 1 nationally.
Boilers get safety
Purdue also added a commitment to its 2023 class in 6-foot-2, 190-pound Ethon Cole, from Lake Minneola, Florida, who is the 103rd-ranked safety in the country. He is the 18th commitment for the Boilermakers, whose class is 19th in the country.
hockey
NHL moves
The Tampa Bay Lightning sent defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash. … The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Rick Bowness as their head coach on Sunday. The 67-year-old Bowness began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games to close the 1988–89 season.
swimming
Lochte’s non-gold medals to be sold
All of Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefiting children. The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now. The medals are being sold in three lots by Boston-based RR Auction. The sale ends July 21. Lochte confirmed he is not the direct seller.