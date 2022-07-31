The National Soccer Hall of Fame has announced the list of candidates eligible for election in 2023, and Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley is among the 15 players who will be on the ballot for the first time this year.
The former South Side Archer appeared in 126 games for the men’s national team between 2001 and 2017, ranking seventh all time, and scored 17 goals (tied for 10th). In 2014, he became the first man to play for the United States in four World Cups, and he was the first American to play in five World Cup qualifying cycles.
Beasley played with numerous European clubs in his pro career, but he began his MLS stint with the Chicago Fire (2000 to 2004)and ended his professional career with the Houston Dynamo (2014 to 2019).
Other players in their first year of eligibility in 2023 include Landon Donovan and Jermaine Jones.
Auto racing
Roundup
Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Washington. Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock. … At the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, George Russell earned his first career pole Saturday and first of the season for Mercedes.
Baseball
TinCaps lose on 2-run shot in 9th
Peoria right fielder Todd Lott hit a two-run homer off TinCaps reliever Ethan Routzahn in the bottom of the ninth to give the Chiefs a 7-6 victory Saturday night. The TinCaps (40-55, 13-16 second half) look for a win today to gain a series split. The TinCaps led 5-2 in the sixth inning after Corey Rosier’s second RBI of the game. His first came in a two-run TinCaps second inning, scoring Lucas Dunn, and Robert Hassell III brought in two with a double in the fifth. Luke Boyd came on in the sixth in relief of Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela, who gave up two runs on four hits in five innings with five strikeouts. But Boyd allowed two runs on two hits in the sixth, and Sam Keating allowed another run in the seventh to tie it at 5. A Joshua Mears single in the eighth put Fort Wayne ahead 6-5. After a perfect eighth, Routzahn gave up a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth before Lott homered to left.
Anderson given suspension, fine
Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument Friday. Anderson was in the lineup Saturday after he appealed the suspension, and he’ll remain active until his appeal is heard. It’s the third time he’s been disciplined by MLB in the past year.
Tennis
On the courts
Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday. The Russian who eliminated top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals seeks her second WTA title. In the final, Potapova will meet eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova who defeated teenager Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an all-Czech semifinal.