The TinCaps tied a season-high with four home runs, including two for Olivier Basabe, but they lost to the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon, falling 13-7 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. It was their sixth straight loss, a season-long stretch.
Fort Wayne (44-64, 17-25 second half) got swept in a six-game series by the Midwest League East Division-leading Captains, who have won nine in a row.
The TinCaps trailed 5-0 early, but tied the game on a two-run home run from Adam Kerner, his second of the season, in the fourth and a three-run shot from Basabe an inning later.
The Captains roared back in front with a run in the fifth, five in the sixth and two more in the seventh, all off reliever Bodi Rascon, who was making his High-A debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. The big blow was a three-run homer from Aaron Bracho.
Basabe hit his third long ball in two days – his fifth of the season – in the eighth inning. He went 3 for 4, drove in four runs for the first time since Aug. 17, 2017 and extended his hitting streak to six games. He has four extra-base hits in his last two games.
Joshua Mears also homered in the eighth, his 17th home run of the season and 14th with the TinCaps.
auto racing
New owner ends NHRA drought
In Topeka, Kansas, three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner in the Menards NHRA Nationals. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The 46-year-old Brown had a 3.902-second run at 309.49 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tasca beat 73-year-old John Force in the final with a 3.999 at 316.82 in a Ford Mustang for his second victory of the season and 11th in his career.
basketball
Aces post WNBA’s best record
In Las Vegas, Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the Commissioner’s Cup for the best regular-season record in the WNBA, defeating Seattle 109-100 in a regular-season finale. Kelsey Plum, who had 23 points for the Aces, scored seven points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas up by six and she added two more field goals as the Aces clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points that included 8 of 14 from 3-point distance. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.
tennis
Unseeded player wins ATP event
In Montreal, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.
Halep wins National again
In Toronto, Simona Halep won the National Bank Open for the third time, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Halep also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It’s the 24th title of Halep’s career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia, who is from Brazil, has never won a tennis tournament at this level before but has rocketed up the WTA Tour’s standings this year. She upset three seeded players at the National Bank Open: 13th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova in succession.