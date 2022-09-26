The IHSAA announced the draws for the boys and girls soccer sectional tournaments on Sunday.
Defending Class 3A girls soccer champion Homestead drew a bye in the first round and will face Wayne in the Northrop Sectional semifinal. No. 18 Warsaw will face Northrop in the first round.
The Class 2A No. 5 Bishop Dwenger girls will face the hosts in the first round of the Culver Academies Sectional. Garrett will face No. 8 Leo in the other first-round game. No. 9 Bellmont will host a sectional and face New Haven in the opener.
Class A No. 11 Canterbury will also host and open against Bishop Luers.
Boys Class 3A No. 10 Warsaw will host a sectional, opening against Wayne. No. 19 Northrop will open against Huntington North in the same sectional.
Class 2A No. 4 Canterbury will play Woodlan in the first round of the Heritage Sectional. No. 10 Bishop Dwenger will play No. 13 Concordia in the first round at Wabash.
Class A No. 15 Blackhawk Christian will play Prairie Heights in the first round of the Central Noble Sectional.
All sectional tournaments will be played at neutral sites Oct. 3-8. Full schedules will be announced this week.
baseball
Mattingly on way out in Miami
Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. The club’s all-time leader in managerial wins by a wide margin, Mattingly is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins and has a 437-584 mark there with one winning season – 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.
football
Georgia Tech to meet about coach
Georgia Tech’s athletic association board has called a meeting for today and the future of football coach Geoff Collins appears to be in the balance. Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn said the meeting will be open only to board members. Collins has led the Yellow Jackets to three consecutive three-win seasons and they have started 1-3 this season.
golf
Carroll girls will tee off 1st at state
The IHSAA has released tee times for the first round of the girls golf state finals. Carroll’s golfers will be in the first group to tee off at the 10th hole at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday, with the five Chargers starting their rounds between 8:30 a.m. and 9:06 a.m. Homestead will also start the first round on the 10th, teeing off between 10 a.m. and 10:36. DeKalb’s Lillie Cone will be in the final group to tee off on the 10th at 10:54. Bishop Dwenger’s Amelia Frazier will begin her round at the same time on the first tee.
running
World record set
at Berlin Marathon
Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon. The Kenyan star clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018. Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 – 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever.
tennis
World tops Europe at Laver Cup
Performing with the same infectious showmanship and crunch-time success he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 in London, giving Team World its first triumph over Team Europe in five editions of the Laver Cup.