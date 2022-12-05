AL KHOR, Qatar – England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals.
Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.
“The ball just sat up nicely and the connection was perfect,” Kane said. “I had one just before that I should have done better with so it was nice to see that one go in.”
Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals and Phil Foden had two assists.
England, which reached the semifinals at the last Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.
“We enjoyed this one, but of course our focus turns straight to that,” Kane said. “It’s going to be a really tough game. They’re reigning champions but it’ll be a good battle.”
The must-see contest will feature the tournament’s leading scorer in Kylian Mbappe and one of its standout players in Bellingham.
Bellingham only has one goal – he scored in the opening 6-2 rout of Iran – but his game is about so much more.
“Goodness me, @BellinghamJude is unbelievably good. He’s the leader in this team. His parents must be so proud. Love him,” Lineker wrote on Twitter after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder crossed for Henderson to score the first goal in the 38th minute.
Up to then, Senegal had been creating the more dangerous chances. Ismaila Sarr sent a shot over from close and then England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had to throw out an arm to block another effort from Boulaye Dia.
All that without the team’s player, Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury before play even started in Qatar.
FRANCE 3, POLAND 1: In Doha, Qatar, Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud to earn France a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
He now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of successfully defending their title.
“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup,” Mbappé said. “The only thing I dream is this. I came here to win this World Cup. I didn’t come here to win the Golden Ball or Golden Boot. If I win it of course I’m going to be happy but that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to win and I’m here to help the French national team.”
No country has repeated as World Cup champions since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962.
Italy is the only other nation to repeat in 1934 and 1938.