Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced that the Big Ten's long-awaited television deal, for which media partners will pay for the privilege of broadcasting the newly-expanded league that will soon include USC and UCLA, was nearing completion.
In addition to the conference's marquee package with Fox, reports indicated the Big Ten is likely to agree to side deals with CBS and NBC for about $350 million apiece over 10 years for one game a week, an astronomical sum that will help the conference keep up with the SEC, which will be awash in ESPN cash soon.
Several days after reports of the yet-to-be-finalized deal began trickling out, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick applauded the conference for its new agreement.
"With the caveat that they haven't formally announced it, I think it's great. I think it's great for college football," Swarbrick said during a discussion with Notre Dame vice president of university relations Lou Nanni. "They made a decision to have three linear broadcast partners in Fox, who will principally have the big noon game, CBS who will have the 3:30 kick, and NBC who will have the primetime kick.
"The more broadcasters, major networks, we keep involved in college football, the better it is for everybody. Because they're invested, they want to promote the game, they want additional properties. So, I think it was a brilliant strategy by Commissioner (Kevin) Warren. I think it played out marvelously for him. The timing could not have been better. And I think when they finally announced the number it will be a pretty amazing one. But it's also perfect for Notre Dame.
"We need NBC to have more college football to more effectively promote our games and to talk about our games and to have NBC be seen in that light. So, that was great for us that they got a big piece of this."
Swarbrick's comments about the deal's effect on Notre Dame might well be related to another report that came out in mid-July, according to which the Irish are asking NBC for $75 million per season in a potential new TV deal between the network and the team that would go into effect when the current deal expires in 2025. That figure is miles beyond the approximately $15 million Notre Dame currently takes in from its deal with NBC – through which the network gets the rights to all Irish home games – but still might end up well short of the $80-90 million annually each Big Ten team could receive when its new deal is signed. For Notre Dame, that $75 million may be the cost of staying competitive with the biggest-earning programs in college football and, maybe, of staying independent.
The report from July indicated NBC was willing to discuss Notre Dame's offer, but was looking for what was being described as "shoulder programming" for the Irish i.e. games to go on either side of Notre Dame's weekly contest so the network can further capitalize on the vast audience tuned to ND. The deal with the Big Ten might provide some of that shoulder programming. Imagine the Irish playing at 3:30 on a Saturday and, when that game is over, NBC immediately switching over to the second- or third-best Big Ten game of the week (the best will likely go to Fox in the noon slot). Transitioning seamlessly from Notre Dame-Stanford to Penn State-Iowa could increase the already-large viewing numbers for both. In the corporate world, those are called product synergies and in this case it might help NBC meet Notre Dame's asking price for its next deal. In that sense, Swarbrick's praise of the conference's deal with NBC makes a lot of sense.
Paradoxically, the Big Ten's agreement with NBC, while extremely lucrative for the league, might actually move it further away from its ultimate goal: adding Notre Dame to the ranks of the Big Ten. If NBC can pony up for the Irish, Notre Dame could more easily make the choice to remain independent. That's absolutely a reality Big Ten negotiators and Warren considered when making the deal, so it's possible they think there are still ways in which they can entice the Irish to join the league in the next few years.
That won't be easy, however. Swarbrick has reiterated, time and again, the Irish will remain independent if they have a TV deal that will keep them competitive and access to the football national championship, whatever form that ultimately takes.
"Both those things will play out over time. I can't predict how much time," Swarbrick told Nanni. "I think (College Football Playoff expansion) will be resolved as to what's next within (1-2 years). It's possible that the media situation could be. But the flip side of that is our contract (with NBC) runs through the '25 season. So, hard to say. But those are the first two things."
If the Big Ten, the SEC and parts of other conferences ultimately break away from the rest of college football and start their own playoff, the Irish might be enticed to join up. If the landscape looks somewhat similar to what we have now, however (4-, 8-, 12- or 16-team playoff, a handful of power conferences but everyone in FBS has at least nominal access), the Irish will have no real reason to sacrifice their cherished independent status.
The Big Ten has yet to finalize its deal with its TV partners and so there is plenty still unknown. We might not have a final answer on where the Irish land in this round of realignment for several years.