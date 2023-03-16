It’s been exactly four years and one day since Swarthmore beat Christopher Newport 70-63 to advance to the NCAA Division III championship game in Fort Wayne.
The No. 7 Garnet (28-3) are hoping history repeats itself today as they meet the No. 2 Captains (28-3) at 5:30 p.m. in the first of two Final Four matchups at the Coliseum.
Christopher Newport is looking for an outcome more like that of the teams’ first meeting in 2017, when the Captains beat the Garnet 77-67 in the second round of the national tournament.
“We’re very familiar with Swarthmore. ... We have a common opponent in Johns Hopkins, and Landry (Kosmalski) and I know each other well,” Christopher Newport coach John Krikorian said, referring to Swarthmore’s head coach. “But as we’ve talked in preparation so far for the game, I really believe our road to this point has prepared us in general extremely well.”
The Captains are back in the semifinals for the third time in six NCAA tournaments. They beat Wheaton (Ill.) 76-70 in the Elite Eight on Saturday, winning their 13th game in a row despite having a 24-point advantage whittled down to one point with under five minutes left.
“I think the Wheaton game was, in a lot of ways, similar in terms of tempo that they’re willing to push the ball, the physicality,” Krikorian said. “I do think we can take a lot from that Wheaton game, and a lot of games this season in preparation for this one.”
Christopher Newport, a public school located in Newport News, Virginia, won the Coast to Coast conference tournament for the second year in a row (and fifth time since the 2015-16 season) last month in Santa Cruz, Calif. The Captains have won at least one game in every NCAA Tournament since that first Final Four run in 2016, but the program is still in search of its first berth in the national title game.
Swarthmore, a private liberal arts school located just outside of Philadelphia, is also in search of its first national title. The Garnet fell 96-82 to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the 2019 title game, went 28-1 and spent much of the 2019-20 season ranked No. 1 only to see the final rounds of the NCAA tournament canceled at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Swarthmore beat Johns Hopkins 76-73 to win the Centennial Conference Tournament in late February, and the Garnet needed a layup by Michael Caprise in the final moments of Saturday’s Elite Eight game to earn a 78-77 comeback win against Nichols and clinch the program’s second trip to the Final Four.
“I think Nichols was better than us for 90% of the game,” Kosmalski said. “We just kind of refused to go away and kept finding ways to make plays, make shots, get stops. You fight to the end and hope you have enough, and we did.
“We didn’t take the lead until the last five seconds, but it was enough.”
Caprise, a junior forward, is averaging 10.3 points and is the team’s leader with 8.1 rebounds a game. Junior guard Vinny DeAngelo is averaging 17.4 points on 50% shooting on the season (45.7% from 3-point range), and senior guard George Visconti is averaging 14.3 points and leads with team with 104 assists on the season. Senior guard Colin Shaw averages 9.9 points.
Junior guard Jahn Hines is leading Christopher Newport with 17.1 points a game and is hitting 49.9% of his shots. Junior forward Trey Barber, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds, scored 29 on Mary Washington in the conference title game, and fifth-year guard Matt Brodie led the Captains with 19 points in their Elite Eight victory, including six in the final two minutes.