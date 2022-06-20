BUDAPEST, Hungary – World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting today.
FINA members widely adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”
James Pearce, the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, confirmed there are currently no transgender women competing in elite levels of swimming.
FINA’s new policy also proposed a new “open competition” category. The organization said it was setting up “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”
BASEBALL
TinCaps win series with rout
Robert Gasser pitched seven scoreless, hitless innings as the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts 14-0 in the finale of a six-game series. The TinCaps tied a franchise record for hits with 22 and set season-highs in runs and margin of victory. The win gave Fort Wayne (26-37) a series victory for the first time since April 24.
Machado twists ankle, exits game
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out a grounder Sunday against Colorado. Machado exited the game, and the Padres said X-rays were negative.
BASKETBALL
Fever rallies from down 15 to win
NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points – including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds to help the Indiana Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Chicago Sky 89-87 in Indianapolis.
GOLF
Kupcho wins LPGA event
After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Michigan, when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Maguire finished with a 65.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wiley wins 800 at Nike Nationals
Huntington North senior Addison Wiley won the 800 at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, in a time of 2:04.64. That mark is the fifth fastest time by a high school girl in the U.S. this season and the fastest run by Wiley this year. It is more than a second faster than her winning time at the girls state finals in Bloomington this month and just 0.23 second off her personal record set at the Brooks Invitational in 2021.
TENNIS
Wimbledon allows Russia native
A women’s doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia. Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia in Wimbledon’s entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.
CORRECTION
Because of a source error, the golfer participating in the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am today who won the 1984 National PGA Club Professional Championship was misidentified. Bill Schumaker won the tournament. He is scheduled to play today.