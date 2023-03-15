Neither of the Liston Quadrant’s top two seeds wanted to bow out in the final quarterfinals of the the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday.
In the end, it was No. 2 seed Indiana Tech that secured the victory to advance to the Final Four, knocking off No. 1 seed Arizona Christian, 67-64 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
In Friday’s second national semifinal, the Warriors (30-4) will face Georgetown (Ky.), the No. 3 seed in the Duer Quadrant, as the Tigers knocked off top-seeded Grace, 92-85.
Leo graduate Blake Davison led the Warriors with a game-high 20 points, while Josh Kline added 12. Angelo Johnson and Bryce Davis both led the Firestorm with 13.
In a contest that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes, Lucas Lehrman’s rebound basket handed the Warriors their biggest lead of the contest at 53-45. But Arizona Christian would respond, getting a pair of free throws with 4:56 to go to jump ahead 61-58.
Davison’s 3-pointer with 3:15 remaining forged a tie at 62, and his jumper at the 2:26 mark extended Indiana Tech’s lead to 65-62.
The Warriors maintained a narrow lead for most of the first half, jumping ahead 26-20 with 5:57 left before halftime on a Rog Stein layup. Arizona Christian used a 10-4 run over the next 3:32 to forge a 30-all tie before the Warriors ultimately took a 35-34 advantage into intermission.
Earlier, Georgetown overcame a 30-17 deficit to Grace with 6:22 to go before halftime, embarking on a 25-11 run over the next 5:50 to pull ahead 42-41, a lead they would not relinquish.
Georgetown improved to 30-5 by knocking off the Lancers.
The Tigers’ Jake Ohmer, Kyran Jones and Tae Dozier proved to be too much for the Lancers (31-4) to handle. Ohmer netted a game-high 33 points, while Jones added 24 and Dozier finished with 18 in 27 minutes off the bench.
Grace finished with a half-dozen players who scored between 10 and 15 points. Cade Gibbs and Elijah Malone both scored 15, followed by Jakob Gibbs (13), Ian Scott (12), Frankie Davidson (11) and Jake Wadding (10).
Georgetown (30-5) scored 25 points off of 16 Grace turnovers, while the Tigers turned the ball over just seven times in the contest.
Ohmer connected on another three-pointer with 6:08 to go, giving Georgetown its biggest lead of the contest at 82-70.
College of Idaho, the top seed in the Naismith Quadrant, opened Wednesday’s action with an 83-66 victory over No. 6 seed Tougaloo (Miss.). Idaho will face Ottawa University of Arizona in Friday’s first national semifinal matchup, after the No. 7 seed Spirit upended No. 4 seed Montana Tech, 76-58, to win the Cramer Quadrant.
Women
GRACE 75, HOUGHTON 49: In Winona Lake, the Lancers advanced to the NCCAA semifinals for the third time in program history, using a 17-2 first-half run to take a 41-29 lead at halftime.
All 11 players that dressed for Grace (23-10) saw time in a contest the hosts led by as many as 30 points. Karlee Feldman notched a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Maddie Ryman scored 19.