Indiana Tech won the 2022-23 Learfield Directors' Cup for the first time, becoming the ninth institution to receive the award.
Tech had finished with six straight top-10 finishes before this year's win. The Warriors won the title with 867.59 overall points beating out second-place Marian (853.50).
Tech scored 157.50 points during the spring season via two fourth-place finishes from the men's and women's track teams, which helped the Warriors maintain the top spot they held after the winter championships, where they earned 572 points. Tech earned 138 during the fall championships.
Overall, 13 sports are counted in the final NAIA standings, four of which must be men's basketball, men's soccer, women's basketball, and women's volleyball. The next highest (9 maximum) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings. The Warriors scored in 11 total sports, including all four sports that are required to be counted towards the final standing. Due to the maximum number of sports counted toward the institution's score being nine, men's volleyball and softball were omitted from the Warriors' final tally.
The Warriors maintained their top spot in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, out gaining Madonna by 382.25 points and 31 spots. Rounding out the top five for this year's Cup were Keiser (853.00), Indiana Wesleyan (817.25), and Southeastern (762.75).