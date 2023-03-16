Thursday Gallery: Division III semifinal, Christopher Newport vs Swarthmore Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Christopher Newport’s Rodney Graves drives the ball during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Swarthmore’s Vinny DeAngelo drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Swarthmore’s George Visconti shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Swarthmore’s George Corzine drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Ty Henderson looks for a pass during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Rodney Graves drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Jahn Hines scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half of Thursday’s NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber shoots over Swarthmore’s Michael Caprise during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Swarthmore’s Vinny DeAngelo shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber collides with Swarthmore players during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport’s Collin Hines shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Christopher Newport players rush the court after winning the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal against Swarthmore Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Swarthmore’s George Corzine is trapped by Swarthmore defenders during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christopher Newport and Swarthmore played Thursday in a NCAA Division III national semifinal men's basketball game at the Coliseum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne Woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution to underage girl Divorce filings Suspect charged with murder, accused of intentionally striking trooper with vehicle Stocks Market Data by TradingView