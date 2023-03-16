Thursday Gallery: Division III semifinal, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Mount Union Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Mount Union players update the bracket after winning the the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal against Wisconsin - Whitewater Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union players rush the court after winning the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal against Wisconsin - Whitewater Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union’s Collen Hudson drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union’s Christian Parker scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half Thursday night. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union’s Jeffery Mansfield drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union’s Christian Parker shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Wisconsin -Whitewater’s Carter Capstran shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Mount Union’s Darrell Newsom blocks Wisconsin- Whitewater’s Miles Barnstable during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Wisconsin - Whitewater’s Trevon Chislom looks for a pass during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Wisconsin - Whitewater’s Delvin Barnstable shoots during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Carter Capstan drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Wisconsin - Whitewater’s Miles Barnstable drives to the net during the NCAA Division III basketball semifinal Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wisconsin-Whitewater and Mount Unon played Thursday in a NCAA Division III national semifinal men's basketball game at the Coliseum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne Woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution to underage girl Divorce filings Suspect charged with murder, accused of intentionally striking trooper with vehicle Stocks Market Data by TradingView