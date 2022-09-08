NEW YORK – Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone bounded from the dugout to argue with crew chief Larry Vanover and threw his hands up in frustration before leaving the field.
One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he pounded his chest in the direction of his dugout while rounding third base.
Minnesota held on to stop a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating to May 2019.
Also Thursday, the Yankees announced that they placed infielder D.J. LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of his right second toe.
National
NATIONALS 11, CARDINALS 6: At St. Louis, Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery.
The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963 to 1975.
Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot in the fourth. Wainright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. They are on track to break the mark at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.
REDS 4, CUBS 3: At Chicago, Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati rallied to win.
Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega and rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home on when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game.
Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth. His 12th homer was a liner into the first row of Wrigley Field’s left-center bleachers off Alexis Diaz.
Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.
Kyle Farmer led off the seventh with a solo shot to chase Cubs starter Adrian Sampson, who allowed one run on five hits and walked none.
Kyle Farmer and Jake Fraley each had two hits for the Reds, who have won two straight and three of four.
The Cubs have lost nine of 11.