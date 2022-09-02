CLEVELAND – Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber’s first pitch, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-0 win over the Guardians on Thursday night.
Bradish (3-5) had his second straight dominant performance. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 straight innings after going more than three months without a win.
The rookie right-hander was only in trouble once, but regrouped after walking two in the third by striking out Amed Rosario and retiring All-Star José Ramírez on a routine fly to left.
Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished off the two-hitter for his 11th save.
Mullins bashed the first of the Orioles’ three homers off Bieber (8-8), who struck out 11 in seven innings.
Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.
MARINERS 7, TIGERS 0: In Detroit, Julio Rodriguez and former TinCaps player Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep of Detroit.
It was the 18th shutout loss for the Tigers this season. France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth time in seven games.
WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1: In Chicago, Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and Chicago topped Kansas City.
Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus each added two hits and an RBI and for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500. Chicago improved to 2-1 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving in his third game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave to undergo tests for an unspecified health issue.
National
METS 5, DODGERS 3: In New York, Edwin Díaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and New York beat major league-best Los Angeles.