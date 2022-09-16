CLEVELAND – Elvis Andrus believes the Guardians will soon crumble. On Thursday, he did what he could to trigger a collapse.
Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis – and backed up a pregame swipe at the AL Central leaders — as the White Sox cut Cleveland’s division lead to three with an 8-2 victory in a makeup game Thursday.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2), who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969. On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by telling reporters he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble, the closer we get.”
The White Sox, who have underperformed this season, inched up with 18 games left.
Andrus was not available after the game so he could get treatment.
A loss would have dropped Chicago five games behind Cleveland, which is why interim manager Miguel Cairo was so pleased with his team’s performance after being shut out by Colorado a day earlier.
“It was a big one,” Cairo said. “This is who we are. They had good at-bats, hit a couple homers. They went up there and they were aggressive.”
Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer in the second to start Chicago’s homer barrage against Gaddis, and Andrew Vaughn, Yoán Moncada and Yasmani Grandal joined Andrus by hitting shots off the right-hander.
Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at six as it began a run of nine straight games against the White Sox and Minnesota Twins, the club’s two closest pursuers in one of baseball’s only tight division races.
Before the game, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he had heard about Andrus’ comment but dismissed it as “outside noise.”
RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 0: At Toronto, Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and Tampa Bay – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – pulled within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays’ Latin American starters are from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
All nine Rays starters, as well as bases coaches Chris Prieto and Rodney Linares, wore No. 21 to honor Clemente.
Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single as the Rays (80-63) won the fifth and final game of the series. Toronto (81-63) will play a four-game series at Tampa Bay, starting next Thursday.
Seattle (80-62), which holds one of the three AL wild-card spots, was idle Thursday, but moved percentage points ahead of Toronto.