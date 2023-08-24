PITTSBURGH – Ian Happ hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
Nico Hoerner grounded to short to move automatic runner Mike Tauchman to third before Dansby Swanson walked and took second on a wild pitch. Happ then dropped a single into right off Thomas Hatch (1-1), driving in Tauchman with Swanson scoring when right fielder Connor Joe bobbled the ball.
Chicago, at 67-60, has won five of six to move three games back of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Daniel Palencia (4-0) walked Jack Suwinski to start the ninth. Alfonso Rivas’ bunt was caught by catcher Yan Gomes before Andrew McCutchen grounded into a force out at second. Ji Hwan Bae then walked before Ke’Bryan Hayes flew out to center to strand two.
Adbert Alzolay allowed Hayes to score on a sacrifice fly from Joe, but did not give up a hit in the 10th for his 20th save.
Rob Zastryzny allowed one run, coming on a single Cody Bellinger lined to left with two outs, on two hits in the first inning after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Cubs tacked on two more runs off Andre Jackson in the second. Seiya Suzuki scored on Jeimer Candelario’s sacrifice fly and Hoerner made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right.
Bae cut the deficit to 3-1 on an RBI single to right in the second. Joshua Palacios tied it with a two-run homer in the third, sending a fastball from Justin Steele 420 feet into the Allegheny River beyond the wall in right.
Interleague
DODGERS 6-9, GUARDIANS 1-3: In Cleveland, Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits in the completion of a suspended game and Kiké Hernández homered and doubled twice in the scheduled game to lead Los Angeles over Cleveland. Betts singled four times in the first six innings in the early game and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 19-3 in August. The seven-time All-Star was 9 for 11 in the three-game series and is batting .568 during a 12-game hitting streak. Hernández had four hits and four RBIs on his 32nd birthday.
American
ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3: In Baltimore, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins homered, and Baltimore maintained their two-game lead in the AL East by beating José Berríos and Toronto.
Knowing that second-place Tampa Bay won earlier in the day, the Orioles overcame an early two-run deficit to extend their season-long mastery of Toronto and defeat Berríos (9-9) for the first time. The right-hander came in 10-0 lifetime against Baltimore, including 6-0 at Camden Yards, but on this night he allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings.
TWINS 7, RANGERS 5: In Minneapolis, Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer in a three-run eighth inning, and Minnesota beat Texas and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss.
In a matchup of division leaders. Minnesota tied a season high with five homers and overcame a 5-2, fifth-inning deficit. Michael A. Taylor homered twice for Minnesota, and Royce Lewis and Kyle Farmer also went deep.