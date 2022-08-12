DETROIT – Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday.
Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland is 9-2 in extra innings.
“We have a lot of guys in our lineup that are very good at getting guys over, getting guys in,” reliever Bryan Shaw said. “We’re not a team that’s hitting all the home runs. We get base hit after base hit. We do the little things on offense to get guys in. You put a guy on second and we’re really good at getting that guy in.”
Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos (3-0) came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder.
Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.
The AL Central-leading Guardians increased their lead over idle Minnesota to 1 1/2 games.
Cleveland starter Zach Plesac limited Detroit to one run and four hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
“This is real right now. We have a lot going on right now, you can tell,” Plesac said. “We have a winning streak — the guys know how to win and we’re playing together and finally hitting. Seems like everything is coming together right now.”
The Guardians’ staff has posted four quality starts during the streak.
“You have all these guys just getting better and better as they get older and more mature,” Shaw said. “With more games under their belt, they’re learning how to pitch, they’re learning how to attack guys and learning how to manage games. It’s great to watch.”
Rookie Steven Kwan hit a solo homer and Andres Gimenez scored two of Cleveland’s runs.
Javier Báez hit his team-leading 11th homer for the Tigers but also committed two errors at shortstop. Willi Castro had three hits and scored a run.
ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 3: In Kansas City, Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and Kansas City beat Dylan Cease and Chicago.
Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.
Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who won back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014.
Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago. Cease allowed three hits and one run in six innings as his ERA dropped to 1.96.