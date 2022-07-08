BOSTON – Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the very next pitch and the New York Yankees held on to beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers.
Entering the game tied for second in the AL East – but 14 games behind the first-place Yankees – the Yankees staked Gerrit Cole (8-2) to a 5-0 lead in the third. But he gave up Devers’ two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth to make a final push to be added to the AL All-Star Game roster at third base.
In all, Cole was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Hicks also tripled in the fifth and scored to give New York a 6-2 lead before Devers’ second homer brought Boston within one run and sparked the heartiest “Yankees suck!” chant of the night.
Three relievers shut the Red Sox down from there, with Clay Holmes pitching the ninth for his 16th save.
Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski (3-3) gave up six runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.
The Yankees loaded the bases in the third inning of a scoreless game when No. 9 hitter Joey Gallo led off with a walk, Gleyber Torres singled and stole second and then, with two outs, the Red Sox pitched around Giancarlo Stanton to face Donaldson with the bases loaded.
He lined a 429-foot homer to center for his sixth career grand slam, then Hicks sent the next pitch 385 feet to right.
REDS 5-2, PIRATES 1-4: At Cincinnati, Jonathan India hit a go-ahead single, Brandon Drury added a two-run triple and Cincinnati Reds beat Pittsburgh to split a doubleheader.
Pittsburgh won the opener 4-2 behind rookie starter Roansy Contreras, who allowed one run in six innings.
In the nightcap, India snapped a 1-1 tie with his two-out single in the seventh inning off Bryse Wilson, which followed an error by second baseman Josh VanMeter that allowed Nick Senzel to reach. Drury followed against reliever Chris Stratton and hit a line drive that eluded right fielder Ben Gamel’s diving effort and rolled to the wall for a triple.
Tommy Pham capped the rally with an RBI single.
Wilson (1-5) allowed four runs – just one earned – on seven hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. He was coming off his first win of the season last Saturday against Milwaukee.
Reiver Sanmartin (1-4), Cincinnati’s fourth pitcher, pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.
In the opener, Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double and Diego Castillo homered to back Contreras (3-2).
Mike Minor (1-6) struck out a season-high eight over 6 1/3 innings on the way to his fourth straight loss.