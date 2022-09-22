SAN DIEGO – Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift.
Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout.
“It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.
Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.
Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. They currently hold the NL’s No. 2 wild-card spot.
Donovan’s slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.
Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.
The Cardinals, who had been shut out in their previous three games, got on the board when Nootbaar led off the fifth with a drive to right against Joe Musgrove for his 13th homer. That ended a scoreless streak of 31 2/3 innings by Padres starters, five outs shy of the club record.
“We know we have a great team and a great offense that’s going to turn at any point,” Donovan said. “It was just a matter of who was going to do it. I’m pumped for Lars. That’s a big swing.”
CUBS 3, PIRATES 2: In Pittsburgh, rookie Hayden Wesneski had an immaculate inning in his second major league start to lead Chicago past skidding Pittsburgh.
Wesneski (2-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking two in sending Pittsburgh to its seventh straight loss. It was his fourth appearance in the majors. Acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, Wesneski had an immaculate inning in the fifth when he struck out the side on nine pitches.
PHILLIES 1, BRAVES 0: In Philadelphia, Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and Philadelphia continued its push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade with a victory over Atlanta. Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly
American
RAYS 10, BLUE JAYS 5: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Wander Franco had three RBI, Jonathan Aranda homered and Tampa Bay beat Toronto in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.
Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice.
NEW YORK 5, BOSTON 4: In New York, Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught in front of the center field wall in the ninth, and New York beat Boston on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch its sixth straight playoff berth.
GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2: In Chicago, Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and Cleveland beat Chicago for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central.