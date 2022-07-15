NEW YORK — Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Thursday to earn an unexpected series win.
Last in the NL Central, the Reds took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a lead for the second straight night, but this time recovered and held on.
Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run to start a Yankees comeback in the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it 4-all with a two-run homer to right field off Jeff Hoffman.
Tyler Stephenson followed Votto’s double off Lucas Luetge (2-3) with an RBI double of his own in the extra frame, and Donovan Solano added a run-scoring single with two outs to make it 7-4.
Matt Carpenter led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer against winner Reiver Sanmartin (3-4), and New York tried to come back but Dauri Moreta got two outs for his first save.
American
ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: In Toronto, depleted Kansas City overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat Toronto. Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter for Kansas City. Players who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada.
GUARDIANS 4, TIGERS 0: In Cleveland, Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 12 and extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings, leading Cleveland past Detroit. McKenzie pitched eight strong innings, giving up five singles, and walking none.
RAYS 5, RED SOX 4: In St.. Petersburgh, Florida, Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two-run singles during a five-run outburst in the seventh inning, helping Tampa Bay complete a four-game sweep of Boston.
National
DODGERS 4, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings, Gavin Lux hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles beat St. Louis. Anderson scattered three hits, struck out four and walked two.
Around MLB
Texas shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game. ... Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale (wrist) was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... Yankees pitcher Luis Severino (shoulder) wentd on the 15-day IL.