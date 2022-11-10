ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday.
Kiermaier, 32, a Bishop Luers product, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBI and 112 stolen bases over 914 games.
The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.
Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBI this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBI.
Verlander declines Astros option
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia.
He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.
Judge, deGrom get qualifying offers
Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among 14 free agents who were given $19.65 million qualifying offers by their former teams on Thursday
Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón also were given the offers, as were Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi, Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez and Tyler Anderson.
Players have until Nov. 20 to accept, and top players are expected to decline and pursue more lucrative long-term contracts on the free-agent market. Players can discuss financial offers with all teams starting today.
Extra bases
The Dodgers declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. ... Reliever Robert Suarez agreed to remain with the Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract. He went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 45 appearances during the regular season. ... The Brewers declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger. In other moves, the Brewers claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Rangers and reacquired catcher Payton Henry from the Marlins for 17-year-old outfield prospect Reminton Batista. ... The Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. ... The Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. ... Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is set to have his damaged right elbow checked next week to see whether surgery will be needed. The two-time NL MVP tore an elbow ligament in April and couldn’t play the outfield for the rest of the year. ... The Blue Jays exercised a $3 million option on reliever Anthony Bass rather than pay a $1 million buyout.