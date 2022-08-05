ST. LOUIS – Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center.
“When it all clicks, we’re able to string together some quality at-bats,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said.
Arenado and Paul DeJong walked with one out in the ninth against rookie Erich Uelmen (0-1). Nootbaar then drove in Arenado with a liner to right on a 2-2 pitch.
Ryan Helsley (6-1) got three outs for the win, helping the Cardinals pull within a half-game of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.
Contreras homered for Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight game. Stroman was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
“I thought he had command of both sides of the plate. He was sharp,” manager David Ross said. “It was a really nice performance today I thought.”
The doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night’s game was postponed by rain.
National
METS 6, BRAVES 4: At New York, deadline acquisition Tyler Naquin homered twice in his home debut, Edwin Diaz locked down his first two-inning save as a pro in the opener of a pivotal five-game series between the NL East rivals.
Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the third for the Mets, who extended their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games. Alonso, who began the scoring with a single in the first, finished with three RBIs.
Naquin, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds last Friday, hit solo shots in the second and sixth off Kyle Wright.
American
ASTROS 6, GUARDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, and Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs for AL West-leading Houston, which moved to within 11/2 games of the idle Yankees for the best record in the AL.
Verlander (15-3), making his comeback from Tommy John surgery, extended his winning streak to seven starts and moved into a tie with Herb Pennock for 55th place all-time with 241 victories. He gave up two hits, both singles, and struck out five. In addition to leading the majors in wins, Verlander leads with a 1.73 ERA.
RAYS 6, TIGERS 2: At Detroit, Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs and Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
Drew Hutchison (1-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings as Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games.