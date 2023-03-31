HOUSTON – Andrew Vaughn’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in their season opener Thursday night.
The game was tied 1-all after a homer by Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal in the eighth. Ryan Pressly (0-1) walked Tim Anderson with one out in the ninth before a single by Luis Robert Jr.
Vaughn then belted a double on a line drive that sailed over the head of leaping second baseman Mauricio Dubón and into center field to put the White Sox on top.
Pedro Grifol got the win in his managerial debut after spending the last 10 seasons as a coach in the Royals organization.
It snapped a streak of 10 straight wins for the Astros in openers.
White Sox ace Dylan Cease allowed two hits and a run with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in his first opening-day start. Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.
Reynaldo Lopez allowed a soaring solo home run to the second deck in right field to Yordan Alvarez with one out in the ninth but finished for the save.
Cease had retired 19 in a row, with Houston’s only baserunner coming on a leadoff single by Jeremy Peña, when he plunked Alvarez on the foot with one out in the seventh.
José Abreu, who spent his entire nine-year career with the White Sox before signing with the Astros this offseason, followed with a single to chase Cease.
RAYS 4, TIGERS 0: In St. Petersburgh, Florida, Shane McClanahan pitched six sharp innings, Jose Siri and Wander Franco homered and Tampa Bay openedits silver anniversary season with a win over the Detroit.
Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley also drove in runs charged to Eduardo Rodriguez. McCanahan allowed just four hits.
National
METS 5, MARLINS 3: In Miami, Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and New York past Miami.
Scherzer coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. The Mets improved to 41-21 on opening day – the best record in baseball.
Interleague
BLUE JAYS 10, CARINALS 9: In St. Louis, George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as Toronto beat St. Louis despite the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season.
Bo Bichette had four hits for the Blue Jays, who set a team record for hits in an opener and outhit the Cardinals 19-15.
RANGERS 11, PHILLIES 7: In Arlington, Texas, Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for Texas, but Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback to bail out the Rangers’ prized addition in a win over Philadelphia.
While deGrom struck out seven batters without a walk, he allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in 3 2/3 innings.