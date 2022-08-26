CHICAGO – Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance and position himself in the Triple Crown discussion, helping the St. Louis Cardinals roll to an 8-3 win Thursday over the Chicago Cubs.
Goldschmidt increased his NL-leading RBI total to 105 and also leads the NL in batting average (.339). He is second to Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies (35) in home runs, and Thursday was the the third time this season Goldschmidt had a multi-homer game and the 23rd time in his career.
“If something like that (the Triple Crown) happened, it would be a miracle,” Goldschmidt said. “So to think that’s realistic is probably pretty far-fetched. It would be amazing, but to think that’s a goal for anyone is a crazy standard.”
Goldschmidt, Corey Dickerson and Tommy Edman collected three hits apiece as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and concluded a 6-2 trip.
Dickerson set an expansion-era franchise record for consecutive hits — 10 in 10 consecutive plate appearances. He sparked a three-run first inning with an RBI single for his ninth consecutive hit, breaking the previous mark of eight held by Curt Flood (1964, 1968), Felix Jose (1991) and Fernando Tatis (1998).
The Cubs lost for the fourth time in six games. Starter Marcus Stroman (3-6) gave up 11 hits and five runs, all earned, in five innings.
PHILLIES 4, REDS 0: In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as Philadelphia closed out a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.
Edmundo Sosa had three RBI from the ninth spot in the lineup and Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 35th homer of the season.
American
MARINERS 3, GUARDIANS 1: In Seattle, Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense, while Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings in Seattle’s win over Cleveland.
Seattle took the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days in what could be a potential postseason preview.
ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 3, 11 inn.: In Baltimore, Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles ended up beating Chicago in 11 innings.
Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single. But it was Stowers who saved the game for Baltimore in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder sent an 0-2 pitch from Liam Hendriks over the wall in right-center field. Hendriks had converted 19 save chances in a row before that.
Yankees’ All-Star goes on IL
New York Yankees All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes went on the 15-day injured list with a strained left groin. The AL East leaders also reinstated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day injured list after he’d been sidelined by left Achilles tendinitis.