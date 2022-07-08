MONTERREY, Mexico – Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women’s national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship.
With two victories at the W Championship, the United States leads its group and is in position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Rose Lavelle and Kristie Mewis added goals, as well as Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who scored her second international goal.
Basketball
Grizzlies extend Konchar deal
Former Purdue Fort Wayne star guard John Konchar has agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN. Konchar, 26, who went undrafted in 2019, is now under contract through 2026-27. According to ESPN, Konchar’s career earnings will amount to $30 million.
Fever fall to Sky
At Indianapolis, Emma Meesseman scored 20 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night to secure home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game July 26. Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points and NaLyssa Smith had her sixth double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-19).
Cycling
2-time winner takes Tour lead
Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar pulled away in the sprint finish in Longwy, France, to take his first stage victory this year and secure the yellow jersey. Pogačar now leads the Tour by four seconds ahead of American rider Neilson Powless.
Football
Baylor picked to win Big 12
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has been tapped as the preseason favorite to win the conference title again, based on a poll of media who cover the league. Oklahoma was predicted second, followed by Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Hockey
NHL deals
The Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks. … The Chicago Blackhawks traded Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for draft picks. … The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 million, six-year contract that carries a $6.1 million annual salary cap hit.
Kings hire woman
The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser.