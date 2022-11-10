STORRS, Conn. – Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points and led No. 6 UConn to a season-opening 98-39 victory over Northeastern on Thursday night.
Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn’s 18 steals.
“Azzi is more than a shooter,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “She scores a lot of different ways. I was happy to see her be so aggressive with the ball. There are going to be a lot of games that whatever reason when the ball doesn’t go in and you need to find a way to put points on the board. I think the more she does that, the people are going to have to respect that she can do that.”
Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. UConn last opened a season with a loss on Nov. 19, 1995, falling to Louisiana Tech.
Freshman Homestead graduate Ayanna Patterson scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists in her debut with the Huskies.
Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).
PURDUE 73, MARSHALL 61: At West Lafayette, sophomore guard Jayla Smith hit two late 3-pointers to help the Boilersmakers win their season opener at Mackey Arena.
Smith fimnished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3 fr 4 on 3s) while Caitlyn Harper had a team-high 17 points. Madison Layden and Lasha Petree added 13 points each. Jeanae Terry had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Purdue shot 45.8% (27 of 59) from the field and 37.9% (11 of 29) on 3-pointers. The Boilers led by 14 after one and four at halftime and five after three quarters.
MICHIGAN STATE 85, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 53: In East Lansing, Michigan, the Mastodons held the Spartans to just 2-of-18 shooting (11.1%) from 3-point range. It was the Spartans’ worst 3-point shooting percentage in a game since a 1-for-12 (8.3 percent) outing against Indiana on January 20, 2018.
Ryin Ottadded led the way for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1) with 13 points. She was 5 for 8 from the floor and 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Amellia Bromenschenkel added 11. Jazzlyn Linbo finished with seven points and six rebounds.
Men
NOTRE DAME 79, RADFORD 76: In South Bend, Nate Laszewski scored 28 points to match his career high, Cormac Ryan hit a go-ahead shot with 9 seconds left and the Irish rallied to win its opener.
Notre Dame trailed 69-64 with 5:19 remaining, but Laszewski scored 10 points from there and Ryan’s driving layup helped Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey remain unbeaten in home openers, 23-0. Notre Dame is 21-2 in season openers under Brey.
Trey Wertz had 18 points for Notre Dame, while Ryan scored 10. Laszewski had a game-high 12 rebounds, all on the defensive end.