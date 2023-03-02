MINNEAPOLIS – Jayla Smith’s 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining gave Purdue a 57-55 win over Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after the Boilermakers rallied from an 18-point deficit.
Maty Wilke hit her fifth 3-pointer for Wisconsin with 10.8 seconds left but Smith finished with the game-winner after Jeanae Terry drove and kicked the ball out. Wilke’s desperation 3-point try didn’t draw iron.
The seventh-seeded Boilers (19-9) will take on No. 2 seed and seventh-ranked Iowa in today’s quarterfinals.
Abbey Ellis led Purdue with 19 points and Cassidy Hardin added 10.
Wilke and Julie Pospisilova scored 17 points each for the Badgers (11-20).
Big Ten TournamentMICHIGAN 63, PENN STATE 61: Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 13 points each and the fifth-seeded Wolverines (22-8) survived a Nittany Lions comeback and will play fourth-seeded Ohio State in today’s quarterfinals.
DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown added 12 points and nine rebounds and Elise Stuck had 11 points. Marisa McKenna and Leilani Kapinus scored 16 points each for the 13th-seeded Lions (14-17).
MICHIGAN STATE 67, NEBRASKA 64: DeeDee Hagemann scored 18 points and assisted on Kamaria McDaniel’s clutch 3-pointer with just over a minute to go as the ninth-seeded Spartans held off the eighth-seeded Cornhuskers. McDaniel’s 3 gave the Spartans (16-13) a 67-56 lead with 1:06 to go and they held on to earn a quarterfinal date with top-seeded and second-ranked Indiana today.
Jaz Shelley scored 24 points for the Cornhuskers (16-14).
ACC Tournament
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 83, SYRACUSE 58: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby scored 16 points apiece and the eighth-seeded Wolfpack pulled away from the Orange, the 800th career win for N.C. State coach Wes Moore.
The three-time defending champion Wolfpack (20-10) will meet league champion Notre Dame in today’s quartefinals. Teisha Hyman scored 15 points for the Orange (18-12), who are on the NCAA bubble.
WAKE FOREST 65, FLORIDA STATE 54: Jewel Spear scored all 19 of her points in the second half as the 12th-seeded Demon Deacons overcome an 18-point halftime deficit for the second-largest halftime comeback in ACC Tournament history. Wake Forest (16-15), which plays fourth-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals today, scored 49 points in the second half after just 16 in the first.
Makayla Timpson had 14 points for Florida State (23-9), which had a string of 10 straight quarterfinal appearances snapped.
NORTH CAROLINA 68, CLEMSON 58: Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points and the 18th-ranked Tar Heels, the seventh seed, pulled away from the Tigers.
The Tar Heels (21-9) now face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke today in the quarterfinals.
MIAMI 84, BOSTON COLLEGE 69: Lashae Dwyer scored 19 points to lead four in double figures for the sixth-seeded Hurricanes in their rout of the 11th-seeded Eagles (16-17).
Miami (19-11) will take on third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals tonight.