SOUTH BEND — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer to give No. 10 Notre Dame a 78-76 victory over Louisville on Thursday night.
Louisville’s Olivia Cochran had tied the game on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Irish called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt. Miles took a pass at the top of the key, drove to her right and hit the contested shot from the wing.
“I didn’t have enough time to get to the rim, so I just shot it,” Miles said.
Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak to Louisville.
Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sonia Citron added 15 points.
Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (19-9, 10-5 ACC) with 19 points.
Louisville led 62-53 early in the fourth quarter, matching its biggest lead of the game, before Notre Dame rallied and went ahead 70-68 on Maddy Westbeld’s layup with 45 seconds left in regulation. Van Lith hit a jumper with 27 seconds remaining that ended up sending the game to OT.
No. 1 South Carolina 88, Florida 64: In Columbia, South Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 22 points and the Gamecocks won their 32nd straight game.
South Carolina led 29-15 after the first quarter and 51-21 at the break. Aliyah Boston played just 15 minutes due to the lopsided score, finishing with four points and six rebounds. Nina Rickards scored 16 points for the Gators.
No. 13 Ohio State 67, Penn State 55: In State College, Pennsylvania, Cotie McMahon scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her first double-double and thwe Buckeyes topped the Nittany Lions.
Ohio State scored the last nine points of the third quarter to lead 51-31 and scored the first nine of the fourth quarter. Makenna Marisa scored 22 points for Penn State.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 95, WRIGHT STATE 82: At the Gates Center, trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, the Mastodons outscored the Raiders 32-17 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Amellia Bromenschenkel led PFW (11-16, 8-9 Horizon) with a game-high 25 points. The Mastodons shot 51.7% (30 of 58) from field and 58.8% (10 of 17) on 3-pointers in their highest scoring game this season.
Four other players scored in double figures led by Jazzlyn Linbo with 15 points.
Men
No. 2 Houston 80, SMU 65: In Dallas, Marcus Sasser scored 20 points, freshman Jarace Walker added 14 and the Cougars cruised past the Mustangs.
With a win at home over Memphis on Sunday, the Cougars could be in line for their third stay atop the AP Top 25 poll this season. No. 1 Alabama has lost and third-ranked Purdue lost twice this week.
Houston took control with a 12-0 run on either side of halftime. Zhuric Phelps led the Mustangs with 22 points.