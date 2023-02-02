BOSTON – Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron had already scored 10 straight points to put away Boston College when they turned their attention to other things.
“I told Sonia I needed two more assists for the double-double. And she was like, ‘All right, I’ve got you,’ ” Miles said after helping No. 9 Notre Dame beat BC 72-59 on Thursday night.
“That’s just kind of our communication on the court,” said Miles, who found Citron for baskets on the next two Irish possessions to complete a 14-0 run — with all 14 points from Miles and Citron. “We just really play off each other really well.
Miles scored 22 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Citron scored 23 for the Irish (18-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Maria Gakdeng scored 16 points, T’Yana Todd had 13 and Andrea Daly scored 10 with eight rebounds for BC (14-11, 4-8).
The Irish beat BC at home 85-48 on New Year’s Day but hadn’t won in Chestnut Hill since 2019.
“This is such a tough place to play,” said Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, whose team faces No. 16 Duke next. “We’ll celebrate it until about 12:30, and then we’ve got film. Tomorrow we start focusing on Duke.”
No. 1 South Carolina 87, Kentucky 69: In Columbia, South Carolina, Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Gamecocks won their 28th straight.
South Carolina remained perfect at 22-0 ahead of their impending NCAA Tournament title game rematch with No. 5 UConn on Sunday. Boston notched her 75th career game with double figure points and rebounds to extend her school record. Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points and Brea Beal had 10 with both of South Carolina’s 3-pointers. Robyn Benton had 24 points to lead Kentucky – the last team to defeat the Gamecocks.
No. 18 Michigan 74, IllinoiS 57: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown scored 27 points to propel the Wolverines past the Illini.
Brown sank 10 of 13 shots from the floor and all seven of her free throws for Michigan (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten). She added five assists and four rebounds. Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser scored 10 points apiece. Kiser snagged six rebounds.
Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant both had 18 points to pace Illinois (17-6, 7-5).,
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 67, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 65: At the Gates Center, Shayla Sellers scored the game-winning layup with 22 seconds left as the Mastodons moved into a tie for fifth place in the Horizon League.
Sellers posted 19 points to lead PFW while Jazzlyn Linbo had 14 and Amellia Bromenschenkel added 10. The Mastodons (10-13,7-6 Horizon) outscored the Penguins 40-16 in the paint.
Megan Callahan led the Penguins (16-6,10-3) with a game-high 23 points and Lilly Ritz had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Men
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 82, OAKLAND 73: In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Jarred Godfrey scored 32 points to lead the Mastodons past the Grizzlies.
Godfrey also grabbed seven rebounds for PFW (15-9, 7-6 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui added 15 points and five steals. Deonte Billups scored 10. Oakland (9-15, 7-6) was led by Jalen Moore with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals.