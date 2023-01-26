BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20 and No. 6 Indiana surged in the third quarter, rallying past No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 Thursday night.
The Hoosiers have won four straight in the series, seven in a row overall and maintained the best start in school history (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) in front of raucous, record regular-season crowd of 10,455.
Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 21 points before fouling out with about five minutes to go. Taylor Mikesell had 15 and Taylor Thierry had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (19-2, 8-2), which has lost two straight since starting this week as one of only three unbeaten teams in Division I.
The Hoosiers used a furious third-quarter flurry to take control.
Indiana scored eight straight to turn 38-32 deficit into a 40-38 lead, then made three consecutive 3-pointers. The spurt continued with IU converting back-to-back turnovers into breakaway layups, and Holmes closed out the 24-3 run with a free throw to make 56-41.
Ohio State kept Indiana scrambling early in the fourth with full-court pressure and managed to close to 64-56 with 6:15 to go, but Indiana scored six of the next eight points.
No. 5 UCONN 84, TENNESSEE 67: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 25 to lead the Huskies past the Volunteers.
UConn (19-2) got 13 points from Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, and extended its win streak to 12 games. Homestead grad Ayanna Patterson had one rebound in 10 minutes of action.
No. 7 NOTRE DAME 70, No. 24 FLORIDA STATE 47: In South Bend, Sonia Citron scored 19 points and the Irish recovered from a poor-shooting first half to whip the Seminoles.
Notre Dame rang up 48 points over the final two periods. Irish freshman KK Bransford scored 15 points off the bench. Lauren Ebo added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Irish held the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense to 38 points below its season average.
No. 10 MARYLAND 72, No. 13 MICHIGAN 64: In College Park, Maryland, Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and the Terrapins closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a victory over the Wolverines.
Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten).
PURDUE 62, No. 22 ILLINOIS 52: In Champaign, Illinois, Abby Ellis scored 16 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 14 rebounds and the Boilermakers built a 10-point first-half cushion and maintained it the rest of the way in upsetting the Illini. Purdue got its first road win over a ranked opponent.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 73, OAKLAND 64: In Rochester, Michigan, Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a game high 21 points as the Mastodons (8-13, 5-6 Horizon League) built a 10-point lead through three quarters en route to their third victory in four games and second straight win on the road. Bromenschenkel hit 8 of 14 shots added nine rebounds and six assists. Shayla Sellers added 16 points, on 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers, and Audra Emmerson added 11.
SAINT FRANCIS 84, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 77: At the Hutzell Center, Cassidy Crawford had a triple double of 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Cougars in a game delayed because of the winter storm. Saint Francis (10-12, 6-6 Crossroads League) saw an 11-point halftime lead shrink to two entering the fourth, but used a 22-17 edge in the final quarter to win. Ally Madden added 18 off the bench.