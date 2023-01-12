BLOOMINGTON – Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday.
Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.
But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put it away.
“This is a veteran basketball team, and you just trust them,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “Trust that they’re going to make the right plays offensively, know what a good shot looks like for us. Certainly they also have to turn around and get stops for us.”
Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and made six of 15 3-point attempts.
“I thought we got some good looks,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “There were uncharacteristic shots that weren’t going down.”
Indiana outscored Maryland 16-7 in the second quarter alone, in part due to a 9-0 run midway through that started with a Parrish 3-pointer. Maryland missed five shots and two free throws in that quarter, shooting 27% from the floor and scoring just seven points for a season-low.
“The second quarter really hurt us, clearly the run they were able to make,” Frese said. “In conference play, if you have a quarter like that, it’s typically going to get you beat.”
No. 7 Notre Dame 86, Wake Forest 47: In South Bend, Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and the Irish bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with a win over the Demon Deacons.
Westbeld dominated the first half with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with a couple of 3-pointers and also had six rebounds and four assists. Elise Williams scored 13 for Wake Forest
GREEN BAY 60, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 32: Senior Sylare Starks scored 16 in her first start of the season for the Mastodons, but the Phoenix got 12 from Sydney Levi, 11 from Bailey Butler and 10 from Maddy Screiber en route to victory at the Gates Center
Shayla Sellers added five points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals for PFW (5-12, 2-5 Horizon League). Green Bay (13-3, 6-1) outscored the Mastodons 13-0 to start the game and eventually led by as many as 29.
Men
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 70, IUPUI 55: In Indianapolis, Jarred Godfrey finished with 22 points to lead three Mastodons in double-digits. Deonte Billups scored 15 points with six rebounds. Bobby Planutis finished with 12 points. Godfrey now has three straight 20-point games, and seven on the season.
Purdue Fort Wayne (12-6, 4-3 Horizon League) finished 23 of 58 (39.7%) from the floor and 11 of 31 (35.5%) on 3-pointers. The Mastodons had only eight turnovers and held IUPUI to 1 of 12 on 3s.
Purdue Fort Wayne finished with seven 3-pointers in the first half with five different Mastodons making the first five to take a 31-24 halftime lead. IUPUI (3-15, 0-7) never seriously threatened in the second half. The dagger came by Godfrey with a 3-pointer with just over five minutes left. It put the Mastodons up 60-47.