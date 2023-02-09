SOUTH BEND – Sonia Citron scored 20 points and Maddy Westbeld added 17 as Notre Dame beat Pitt 69-63 Thursday night.
Sophomore guard Olivia Miles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists to go along with seven rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Irish (19-4, 10-3 ACC) extended their home winning streak against Pitt to 16 games.
Miles dished out seven of her assists in the final period, with just one turnover.
“I’ve gotten so familiar and so comfortable with my teammates around,” Miles said. “I kind of know where they’re going to be, especially when people play zone. I’ve figured out the gaps in where I can throw the ball.”
Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.
Pitt shot 44% from the field, well above its season average, and made 14 of 16 free throws.
“Every night, we’re going to get everyone’s best game and we’re their Super Bowl,” coach Niele Ivey said. “That’s the expectation. That’s what we inherited being here at Notre Dame. They shot the ball really well.”
No. 1 South Carolina 83, Auburn 48: In Auburn, Alabama, Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead the Gamecocks to their 30th straight win.
South Carolina dominated from the start. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles.
Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points for the Tigers.
IUPUI 91, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 70: In Indianapolis, Jazzlyn Linbo recorded her first double-double but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Jaguars.
Linbo’s 19 points and 14 rebounds were career highs. She shot 8 of 11 from the field before fouling out with 4:36 remaining. Linbo’s 14 rebounds marks the 11th-most in a game in the Mastodons’ Division I era (2001-present).
Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks scored 17 and 15 points, to join Linbo in double-figures as Purdue Fort Wayne fells to 10-15, 7-8 in the Horizon League.
PURDUE 68, RUTGERS 54: In Piscataway, N.J., Lasha Petree scored a game-high 17 points as the Boilermakers roared out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter and extended their road winning streak to four.
Purdue has won four of its last five games to improve to 16-7 and 7-6 in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers shot 46.7% from the field and connected on 10 3-pointers for the fifth time this season. The defense held the Scarlet Knights (10-15, 4-9) to 35% shooting and just 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Purdue set a season high with seven blocks.
Rickie Woltman tallied 10 points and Cassidy Hardin finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.