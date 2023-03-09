CHICAGO – Bruce Thornton scored 17 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. had all nine of his points in the final six minutes to help give 13th-seeded Ohio State to a 73-69 win over fifth-seeded Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.
Brice Sensabaugh added 16 points, Justice Sueing 14 and Sean McNeil 13 for the Buckeyes (15-18), who will play fourth-seeded Michigan State in Friday’s quarterfinals. Ohio State beat the 12-seed, Wisconsin, in the first round.
Filip Rebraca scored 20 points, Kris Murray 17 and Tony Perkins 16 for the Hawkeyes (19-13).
Gayle tied the game with a jumper then hit a 3-pointer for the game’s 18th and final lead change at 64-61 with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining.
A wild scramble for the ball that spanned the entire court and had several players spilling to the floor with possession flip-flopping ended with the ball out of bounds to Ohio State with 11.5 left leading 71-69. The Buckeyes inbounded the ball to Sueing and his free throws clinched it.
While Ohio State finished 7 of 18 from the arc, Iowa was 4 of 17 and was outscored 14-8 off turnovers that included 10 Buckeyes steals.
Big Ten Tournament
RUTGERS 62, MICHIGAN 50: In Chicago, Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson scored 23 of their combined 31 points in the second half as the Scarlet Knights won the second round. Spencer scored 18 points and Simpson 13 for the ninth-seeded Scarlet Knights (19-13), who rebounded to shoot 52% in the second half after a 29% first half. They will play top-seeded Purdue in today’s quarterfinals.
Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points for eighth-seeded Michigan (17-15), which had just one second-half field goal until the final minute and had just four in the entire half.
The Wolverines shot 48% in the first half. Their first two makes in the second half were 3-pointers by Dickinson – the second with 59 seconds left – that came 14 minutes apart. Michigan finished the second half four of 21 for 19%.
PENN STATE 79, ILLINOIS 76: In Chicago, Andrew Funk hit five of his six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as the Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini in the second round.
Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Seth Lundy had 17 points and 10 rebounds for 10th-seeded Penn State (20-12), which takes on second-seeded Northwestern in today’s quarterfinals. Jalen Pickett, who scored a combined 61 points in two regular-season wins over the seventh-seeded llini, had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 19 points for Illinois (20-12).
MAC Tournament
OHIO 90, BALL STATE 70: In Cleveland, AJ Brown scored 28 points and added seven rebounds and three steals off of the bench for the Bobcats (19-13). Jaylin Hunter was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Dwight Wilson recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.
Payton Sparks led the way for the Cardinals (20-12) with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ball State also got 11 points from Demarius Jacobs. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and five assists.