BLOOMINGTON – Sara Scalia scored 17 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures and the No. 12 Hoosiers beat Bowling Green 96-61 on Thursday night.
Scalia was the first to reach 10 points, doing so in the first quarter to help Indiana lead 28-10. Yarden Garzon reached 11 points with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter as Indiana put six players in double figures for the first time since 2016.
Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 14 points and six assists for Indiana (4-0), which plays Quinnipiac on Sunday. Sydney Parrish, a transfer from Oregon, had her first double-double for Indiana with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 points.
Indiana had a 21-2 run in the first quarter and led 49-21 at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 58% from the floor and outrebounded the Falcons 30-12 by halftime.
Elissa Brett scored 14 points for Bowling Green (2-1). Kadie Hempfling added 11 points. The Falcons were outrebounded 47-28.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 85, CLEMSON 31: In Clemson, South Carolina,— Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds in South Carolina’s victory over Clemson. It was the Gamecocks’ 12th straight win over their rival.
Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points including a breakaway, one-handed dunk in the final period. The 6-foot-3 Watkins said to dunk in her third college game was “amazing.”
No. 8 OHIO STATE 86, OHIO 56: In Athens, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 14 and Ohio State rolled.
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points and Madison Green had 10 for the Buckeyes (3-0).
PURDUE 100, SIUE 58: In West Lafayette, Abbey Ellis scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 on 3-pointers) to lead the Boilermakers. Jeanae Terry and Lasha Petree added 17 points apiece while Caitlyn Harper chipped in 15. Purdue (3-0) shot 56.5 % (35 of 62) from the floor and scored 42 points on 25 Cougars turnovers.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 86, CHICAGO STATE 52: At the Gates Sports Center, Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a game high 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting (3 of 6 on 3-pointers) to lead the Mastodons. She also added eight rebounds. Shayla Sellers scored 12 points and Riley Ott had 10 as PFW improved to 3-1.
BALL STATE 84, BUTLER 68: In Muncie, Ally Becki led four players in double figures with a game-high 18 points to lead the Cardinals. Ball State (2-1) tailed by one at halftime beofre out-scoring Butler 52-35. Anna Clephane scored 15, Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and Madelyn Bischoff added 12 apiece. Rachel McLimore led Butler (1-2) with 16 points.
Men
BUTLER 95, ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) 67: In Indianapolis, Chuck Harris scored 22 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Red Flash. Butler improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Eric Hunter Jr. scored 18 points, going 8 of 11 from the field, and Jayden Taylor added 15 points for the Bulldogs.