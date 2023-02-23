SOUTH BEND – Olivia Miles scored 13 points and Kylee Watson added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 10 Notre Dame rout Georgia Tech 76-53 on Thursday night.
Sonia Citron also had 12 points for the Irish (23-4, 14-3 ACC), who improved to 17-1 all-time against the Yellow Jackets. Maddy Westbeld scored 11 points, while KK Bransford had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench for Notre Dame, which closed out its regular-season home slate with a 13-2 record.
“I love that style of play,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “It shows the balance that we have. You can’t lock in on one person on our team, and I think that makes us dangerous.”
Georgia Tech (13-15, 4-13 ACC) has lost five of its last six contests. Guard Cameron Swartz led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.
“This is a tough place to play, and Notre Dame is a good basketball team,” coach Nell Fortner said. “We’re young. We’re trying to learn, and we’re trying to get to a better place with our talent.”
Georgia Tech hit its first four shots and jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but Notre Dame responded with a 17-4 run by shooting 67% from the field to close out the period up five.
“Sometimes it’s like that with the emotion of senior night,” Ivey said. “They came out on fire, and we adjust, so I’m just happy we adjusted early and turned the table.”
No. 1 South Carolina 73, Tennessee 60: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Kierra Fletcher had 15 as the Gamecocks spoiled the Volunteers’ pack-the-paint strategy.
South Carolina improved to 28-0 overall and clinched at least a tie for the regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
No. 12 Michigan 71, Rutgers 53: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Emily Kiser scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead short-handed Wolverines.
Kiser was 14-of-17 shooting, helping offset the absence of leading scorers Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia. Brown, a senior from DeKalb, missed the game for unspecified reasons. Phelia had a lower leg injury.
MILWAUKEE 64, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 34: In Milwaukee, despite the loss, the Mastodons guaranteed themselves a home game for the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday.
The start time is to be determined, based on the possibility of a doubleheader with the Mastodon men’s basketball team.
The Panthers (10-17, 8-11 Horizon) used a 21-2 first quarter run to take control.
Shayla Sellers led PFW (12-17, 9-10) with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Audra Emmerson added eight points.
Men
MILWAUKEE 96, PURDUE FORT WAYNRE 94: In Milwaukee, the Panthers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to hold off the Mastodons.
Milwaukee (19-10, 13-6 Horizon League) led 91-83 with just over a minute to go before the Mastodons (16-14, 8-11) drew within 95-94 on a 3-pointer by Damian Chong Qui with a second left.
PFW lost for the fifth time in six games, and is 5-9 in its last 14 games. All five Mastodons starters scored in double figures led by Jarred Godfrey’s 21 points.