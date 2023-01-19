CLEMSON, S.C. – Olivia Miles didn’t see the mistakes that nearly got Notre Dame beat at Clemson, only the potential when the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish are truly gelling.
Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbelt 15 as Notre Dame hung on to defeat Clemson 57-54 on Thursday night.
“We’re barely scratching the surface,” said Miles, the smooth-shooting sophomore. “We’re still winning the games playing our worst, so playing our best is a little scary.”
The Irish (15-2, 6-1 ACC) trailed by as many as nine in the opening half and were tied at 49 in the final four minutes before Miles’ pass to Westbeld led to a layup with 3:49 left that put them ahead for good.
Notre Dame forced 26 turnovers and had 21 steals, both season bests. And it was essential as it finished with 31 fewer points than its 88-point scoring average coming in.
“I was really proud of my group after we faced some adversity in the first half,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 96, VANDERBILT 48: At Nashville, Tennessee, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Gamecocks (19-0, 7-0 SEC) won their 25th straight.
No. 2 OHIO STATE 84, NORTHWESTERN 54: At Columbus, Ohio, Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 18 points and the Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0 Big Ten) pushed their program-best, season-opening win streak to 19.
No. 11 MARYLAND 77, WISCONSIN 64: At Madison, Wisconsin, Shyanne Sellers matched a career best with 21 points for the Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten).
No. 14 MICHIGAN 81, RUTGERS 58: At Piscataway, New Jersey, Emily Kiser scored 25 points, and Laila Phelia put in 23, and the Wolverines (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten) shot 50% from the field in the blowout victory over the Scarlet Knights (8-11, 2-5).
Men
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 88, WRIGHT STATE 80: At Dayton, Quinton Morton-Robertson had a team-high 19 points to pace five players in double digits to lead the Mastodons to their first-ever win at the Nutter Center.
The Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League) scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for points in a half against a Division I team. Morton-Robertson’s 19 and Anthony Roberts’ 14 points helped PFW finish with 35 bench points.
Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points with nine rebounds. Deonte Billups added 14 points. Bobby Planutis totaled 13 points with three treys.
Trey Calvin had a game-high 26 points for the Raiders (11-9, 4-5), but he committed nine turnovers.
MICHIGAN STATE 70, No. 23 RUTGERS 57: At East Lansing, Michigan, A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists to help four teammates reach double figures, lifting the Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten), who overcame an awful start, trailing by nine in the opening minutes, to lead 36-30 at halftime and by as much as 16 points in the second half.
The Scarlet Knights (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) pulled within two points twice but gave up seven straight points to end their comeback hopes.