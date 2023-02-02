PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Changes in weather and fortunes can happen without notice in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which seems to suit Hank Lebioda just fine these days.
Playing his sixth different course in his last six rounds on the PGA Tour, Lebioda ran off six birdies in an eight-hole stretch for an 8-under 63 on the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula and a one-shot lead after the opening round Thursday.
His big advantage was finishing before a pleasant day of mostly sunny, relatively calm conditions gave way to wind strong enough to bend flagsticks.
Lebioda was among six players from the leading 12 scores who have yet to win on the PGA Tour. He doesn’t have a good recipe for success in tournaments with multiple courses except to be prepared for anything.
“This would be eight courses in three weeks for us,” said Lebioda, who missed the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and The American Express. “Three courses in Palm Springs, two last week in San Diego and three this week. So the best thing you can do is take care of yourself, relax and make sure you’re good to go.”
Three of the top four scores were at Monterey Peninsula. Kurt Kitayama made four straight birdies around the turn and had a bogey-free 64, while Harry Hall made five straight birdies and was tied for the lead until a late bogey on No. 8. He also had 64.
“The birdie streak on the front was pretty cool because I think I went bogey and then had a par on the second hole and then had five in a row. So it was really good,” Hall said. “Coming down the last two holes it started to blow 45 miles an hour. It was crazy. Happy to get in at 7 under today.”
Chad Ramey had a 7-under 65 at Pebble Beach. He was tied for the lead until going into a bunker on the par-3 17th and taking bogey.
DP WORLD: In Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, Ryo Hisatsune’s fast start with birdies on his first six holes helped the Japanese golfer take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
The 20-year-old Hisatsune picked up further shots on the eighth and 10th holes but then couldn’t make another birdie until the 15th. He dropped his only shot of the day on the 18th to finish with an 8-under 64. Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai won the event last year, carded six birdies in a flawless 66 to share second with Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari and Matthew Baldwin.
ASIAN: In King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Abraham Ancer had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after the first round of the Saudi International.
Cameron Young, the PGA rookie of the year, received a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play. He was at 65, along with Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.