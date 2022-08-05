MUIRFIELD, Scotland – Playing in borrowed clothes doesn’t seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women’s British Open.
Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.
Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland.
“If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I’d deeply appreciate it,” Korda said. “I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can’t get anyone to actually go get it. ... Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. Today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”
Shibuno, the 2019 champion, made birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in her 65. Scotland’s Louise Duncan and Mexico’s Gabby Lopez were tied for third, two shots back.
“It has been a long time since I’ve played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening,” Shibuno said through an interpreter. “I haven’t changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better.”
Nelly Korda, Jessica’s sister, was tied for 13th after shooting a 70.
PGA: In Greensboro, North Carolina, John Huh wasn’t expecting the lowest round of his PGA Tour career Thursday in the Wyndham Championship, and he had no complaints about the score or the timing.
Huh made seven of his eight birdie attempts from 10 feet or closer and holed a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Sungjae Im in the final tournament of the regular season.
Huh is No. 120 in the FedEx Cup – with some wiggle room because of the defectors to Saudi-funded LIV Golf – and only the top 125 advance to the lucrative postseason next week and are assured a full PGA Tour card for next season.
Im had two eagles in his round of 63. At a true No. 15 in the FedEx Cup, he already is set for the postseason.
Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu were at 64.
Austin Smotherman, in a group at 65, is listed at No. 135 in the FedEx Cup, but he would count as No. 125 – the cutoff – because 10 players ahead of him have been suspended for signing on with LIV Golf.
The suspended players would be line in to receive FedEx Cup bonus money without playing. The PGA Tour said last week a player’s FedEx Cup ranking would not be affected by those have gone over to LIV Golf.
DP WORLD: At the Cazoo Open in Newport, Wales, Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme and Dale Whitnell are tied for the lead after shooting 4-under-par 67s in the opening round at the Celtic Manor Resort.
Six players are tied for fourth at 5-under 68.