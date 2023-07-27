BLAINE, Minn. – Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.
Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.
“I played really well,” Thomas said. “I think everybody that played this afternoon was pretty shocked with that wind. I think it was supposed to be somewhere in the kind of 8-to-10 (mph) range, but that was wild. It was not only blowing hard, but it was blowing in different directions.”
Kevin Streelman had the best of the afternoon rounds with a 64, matching Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker and Tyler Duncan. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy and Justin Suh were another shot back, and defending champion Tony Finau was one of nine players to shoot 66.
Finau was 5 under through his first four holes but stalled from there.
Hodges entered the week having missed the cut in three of his past four tournaments and 14 of 29 events this season. He’s 74th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 will make the playoffs that begin in two weeks.
He got off to a hot start with back-to-back birdies.
“To see that wedge shot go to an inch on the first hole and then make that 40-footer on the second hole, I was like, ‘All right, here we go, might as well make a lot of birdies if we’re gonna make a couple,’” Hodges said.
Thomas is No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings. He was grouped with another struggling major champion, Gary Woodland (No. 90), who shot 72.
“I just can’t put into words how far the ball was going. It was just wild. I mean, we had the wind quartering down off the left on 8 and Gary just hit kind of a smooth 8-iron. ... He flew it 205, 200 yards,” Thomas said. “When you get a little bit, just a little bit of altitude like this and it gets this hot, it’s just, it goes. It goes really, really far. I guess I just did a decent job of judging it.”
Due to approaching inclement weather, play was halted Thursday evening with seven groups on the course. Several players were 3 under with a few holes left. They will resume their rounds this morning.
LPGA/EUROPEAN: In Evian-Les-Bains, France, Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship.
The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai – who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on.
American Angel Yin, who mixed seven birdies with four bogeys, was in a group of nine players who are three shots behind Reto after posting a 4-under 67. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, who won in a wild finale last year for her second career major, carded a 2-under 69. She had a mixed round with four birdies and two bogeys.
CHAMPIONS: In Bridgend, Wales, Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.
Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead. Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey.
Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1.
Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, also carded a 73. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.