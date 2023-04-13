RBC HERITAGE
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Newest Masters champion Jon Rahm faces and stellar field at the RBC Heritage on Thursday that includes Scottie Scheffler and defending tournament winner Jordan Spieth and runner up Patrick Cantlay. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.
LPGA: In Honolulu, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap eagled the par-5 fifth and closed with a chip-in birdie in fading light on the par-3 ninth for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Wednesday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.
She had a bogey-free round at windy Hoakalei Country Club to join fellow afternoon starter Frida Kinhult atop the leaderboard. Vongtaveelap is making her second LPGA Tour start. In February, she won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand in her debut on the big tour.
Kinhult finished with a bogey on No. 9, the 23-year-old Swede's lone blemish in the difficult conditions. The former Florida State player was 5 under on a seven-hole stretch from No. 18 to No. 6, with three of the five birdies coming on par 5s.
Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim was at 68 with fellow morning starters Nasa Hataoka and Bailey Tardy and afternoon player Yu Jin Sung.