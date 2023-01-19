LA QUINTA, Calif. – PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express.
The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta.
That flawless start on a sunny day in the Southern California desert put Thompson two clear of Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid and Sam Burns.
“I just got off to a hot start and just kind of coasted on my way in,” said Thompson, who finished with a birdie. “It’s always good to see some putts go in early and give you confidence to just keep it rolling.”
Rahm, the world’s fourth-ranked player who won two weeks ago at Kapalua, shot 64 at La Quinta, one of three courses being used for the first three rounds. After the cut at 54 holes, the final round will be played at the Stadium Course at PGA West.
The field includes five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20.
Sixth-ranked Xander Schauffele, in the field after having tests on muscle spasms in his back, was in a group of nine at 7-under 65.
LPGA: In Orlando, Fla., Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season.
Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she’d been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona on Thursday with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Henderson, who finished third in the Race to the CME Globe last year, started fast with birdies on three of her first eight holes. She added three more against one bogey on her inward nine to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who at No. 2 is the highest-ranked player in this week’s winners-only field.
Despite most players coming out of a brief offseason, few exhibited rust. Seventeen players broke par from the 29-player field of LPGA winners in 2021 and 2022.
DP WORLD: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 – his last hole – to close with four straight birdies and have nine on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023.
Guido Migliozzi, an Italian with a chance of making the Ryder Cup team, and Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot 65 and were a stroke back.
CHAMPIONS: In Hualalai, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Kevin Sutherland and Darren Clarke each opened with a 7-under 65 to tie for the lead after the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
The two have a one-shot lead over Corey Pavin, Mike Weir and Justin Leonard.