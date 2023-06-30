DETROIT — Peter Kuest believes there’s always time to go fishing.
Just not this week. He’s a little busy.
Kuest, a Monday qualifier ranked 789th in the world, and Taylor Moore shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.
What would the 25-year-old Kuest be doing if he didn’t earn a spot in the field?
“Probably fishing back in Utah,” he said.
The former BYU player, who turned pro in 2020, is playing in his 10th career PGA Tour event and for the third time this season as a qualifier.
Kuest has limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he hasn’t played this year while he bets on himself that he can compete with the world’s best.
Between missing the cut at the Texas Open in April and finishing tied for 57th at the Canadian Open earlier this month, he closed with a 63 at the Byron Nelson in May to tie for 14th.
“It solidifies that I can play out here,” Kuest said.
The 29-year-old Moore, who has an 18-hole lead for the first time on the PGA Tour, made eight birdies in his bogey-free round. He won the Valspar Championship in March, outlasting Jordan Spieth.
Moore missed the cut in his last three tournaments after finishing tied for 72nd at the PGA Championship.
“With the current state of my game, I’ve kind of been stuck in neutral,” he said. “So, this has been really good for me to see.”
Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk a stroke off the lead.
Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club.
While many took full advantage of favorable conditions on a relatively easy course, some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Max Homa, the only player in the field ranked in the top 10 in the world, shot a 3-under 69. Sungjae Im was one stroke better.
Defending champion Tony Finau, who won last year at 26 under, shot 72.
Major champions Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are in danger of missing the cut.
Matsuyama had a 75 and Thomas was one shot worse after making a double bogey and five bogeys.
USGA: In Stevens Point, Wisconsion. Rod Pampling shot a 3-under 68 at difficult SentryWorld to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open.
Playing in the morning on the tree-lined course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys. The Australian has one PGA Tour Champions victory — the 2021 Boeing Classic — after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was tied for second with Miguel Angel Jimenez and University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small.
DP WORLD: In Sutton Coldfield, England, as expected, Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65.
Rose, the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field, had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry on Thursday.
The Englishman has a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammate Jamie Donaldson.
Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.