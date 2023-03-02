ORLANDO, Fla. – Jon Rahm started his round strong and ended it even better Thursday, closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Not even the brute test of Bay Hill was a match for golf’s hottest player.
“Amazing round of golf,” he said. “I wish all of them were as enjoyable as this one.”
That doesn’t mean it was perfection by any means. Rahm, playing in the afternoon when the greens became a bit more crusty, opened with three straight birdies. He held steady the rest of the way until his big burst at the end allowed him to zoom past Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk and Cameron Young.
He hit only eight fairways. He twice was blocked by trees, one time escaping with par with a 30-foot putt on the 15th.
But oh, that finish.
Rahm hit 5-iron to 25 feet on the fringe at the par-5 16th and holed it for eagle. On the par-3 17th, he hammered a 7-iron that cleared the bunker and landed in just the right spot to roll out to 2 feet. And on the closing hole, he hit a soft 9-iron to a front pin that settled about 6 feet away.
They were joined by Kurt Kitayama, who had a chance to challenge Rahm until dropping his lone shot on his final hole at No. 9.
The group at 68 included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, all among the top 20 in the world.
PGA: In Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, arson Young gave his rookie season quite a spark when he made three eagles on his way to a 9-under 63, giving him a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open.
Young had a three-shot lead over Max McGreevy and Akshay Bhatia, who regularly plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. Bill Haas and Scott Piercy were among those at 67, while former PGA champion Jason Dufner was part of the group at 68.
The Puerto Rico Open is held opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where every PGA Tour member from the top 50 in the world ranking is playing. The winner gets a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, along with a spot in the PGA Championship. It does not come with a Masters invitation.
LPGA: In Singapore, Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship. Yuka Saso of Japan was second after a bogey-free 67, and a pack of six including Nelly Korda and former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded 68s.
Top-ranked Lydia Ko and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul both shot 70, and No. 3 Minjee Lee had a 72. Korda’s sister, Jessica Korda, shot 76 and Brooke Henderson, who won the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January, had a 78.