PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.
Horschel shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey.
“Just played really solid,” Horschel said. “Didn’t do anything special. Hit some quality iron shots here and there. I wouldn’t say everything was sort of automatic and it was easy. I had to just sort of work my way into making some good swings here and there. But overall, it was a really solid day of golf.”
Horschel’s pre-Honda preparations included a trip to the doctor, finally giving in and getting a prescription after trying to fight off a sinus infection for a few days. He might have felt tired, but it didn’t show.
The 65 was his best score in 33 rounds as a pro at PGA National. He’d shot 66 on two previous occasions.
“Listen, there’s no secret,” said Horschel, who played his college golf at Florida. “It’s not a secret. I grind. I work hard. It’s no secret out here that I work really, really hard out here. But this week with just the way I’m feeling and everything, energy’s still not completely 100 percent every day.”
Bramlett scrambled nicely when he had to. He missed six of 14 fairways and hit 13 of 18 greens.
Pierceson Coody – a sponsor exemption playing his first PGA Tour event as a professional – finished the first round at 4 under, alongside Justin Suh. Coody has two wins in 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro in June.
Suh missed a 10-foot birdie putt on his last hole that would have tied him for the lead.
LPGA: In Pattaya, Thailand, Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand.
With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year’s runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.
World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, leading 26 of the top 30 at the event, had an error-free round of 68. She has won three of her last four starts.
DP WORLD: In New Delhi, Yannik Paul birdied his last four holes to shoot 7-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Indian Open.
The No. 119-ranked German’s hot finish lifted him above Honey Baisoya, who was leading a contingent of Indian players making a fast start at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi.
Baisoya was in outright second place on 6 under while compatriots Angad Cheema and Shubhankar Sharma were tied for fourth place after shooting 68s.
Three more Indian players – Manu Gandas, M Dharma and Yuvraj Sandhu – were also in the top 10 at 2-under, with Sandhu having one hole to play in his first round.