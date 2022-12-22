Five players scored in double figures for Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian, led by Josh Furst’s 19 points, as the Braves bested 2A No. 4 Brownstown Central, 68-56, in the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic semifinals Thursday in Elnora.
Gage Sefton added 13, Kellen Pickett and Isaac Smith both scored 11 and Jimmy Davidson chipped in with 10 for Blackhawk (8-0), which took control in the second quarter. With the game tied at 15 after eight minutes, Blackhawk outscored Brownstown Central 22-11 to take a 37-26 halftime lead.
With the inclement weather affecting the entirety of Indiana, the tournament championship and all placement games were moved from today to Tuesday. In the championship game, Blackhawk will face Class 3A No. 2 North Daviess, which has won its first two tournament games by 26 and 20 points.
CARROLL 69, HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 46: In Fishers, the Chargers pulled ahead 33-19 at halftime to improve to 3-3. Carroll was originally scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday, but the impending winter storm forced the postponement for the Chargers girls and boys varsity games at Fishers.
LAKELAND 58, DEKALB 55: In Waterloo, the Lakers led by no more than four points at the end of any quarter, but did just enough to keep the Barons (0-8) still seeking their first win.
Girls
GARRETT 44, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 34: At Blackhawk Christian, the Railroaders went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to move back to .500 at 7-7. Allie Boyer scored 17 to lead the Braves (7-6).
HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 58, CARROLL 44: In Fishers, the Royals scooted out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. Kayla Gibbs scored 18 points and Taylor Fordyce added 16 for the Chargers (8-5).