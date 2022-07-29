BOSTON – Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Thursday night for just their fifth win in 20 games.
Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who had allowed one run total in four previous July starts, took a one-hit shutout into the sixth before putting two on with one out for Bogaerts.
The Red Sox shortstop hit an 0-2 slider out to center field to turn a one-run deficit into a 3-1 lead.
Boston scored another off McKenzie, who hadn’t allowed an extra-base hit all month, when Franchy Cordero led off the seventh with a double and scored on Bobby Dalbec’s hard line drive off the Green Monster.
In all, McKenzie (7-7) allowed six hits and walked one in seven innings in his first loss since June 27. He was 3-0 with a sparkling 0.34 ERA over his previous four starts.
BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 3: In Toronto, Matt Chapman hit two home runs, Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list to pitch five solid innings and Toronto beat Detroit for its 10th victory in 12 games. Chapman hit a two-run homer off lefty Tyler Alexander in the fourth and a solo shot off Angel De Jesus in the sixth, the ninth multi-homer game of his career and first this season.
YANKEES 1, ROYALS 0: In New York, Aaron Judge hit his third game-ending homer this year, his major league-leading 39th overall, to lift New York past Kansas City.
The Yankees were held to one hit before Judge drove the first pitch from Scott Barlow into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth. Judge joinied Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three game-ending homers in a season.
National
MARLINS 7, REDS 6: In Cincinnati, Maimi pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins’ win over Cincinnati.
The 27-year-old left-hander fell to the field on his knees and held a hand to his head as catcher Jacob Stallings, manager Don Mattingly and athletic trainers went to the mound to check on him. Castano did not appear to lose consciousness and left the field under his own power. The Marlins said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised.