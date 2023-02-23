INDIANAPOLIS – Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown added 30 points as the Celtics improved the NBA’s best record to 43-17.
It was 138-all with 56.2 seconds left before Tatum hit a pair of free throws. He capped the scoring with a tip-in off the glass with 10.4 seconds to go.
Myles Turner tied his career high with 40 points for the Pacers. He made a career-best eight 3-pointers and Indiana shot 22 of 49 overall on 3s.
In a game with 17 lead changes by the end of the fourth quarter, the Pacers had the last shot in regulation, but Tyrese Haliburton’s deep 3-pointer from the top of key bounced off the back rim.
Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists. Buddy Hield, the league’s 3-point leader, made four 3s and finished with 18 points. Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points off the bench.
Malcolm Brogdon, a former Pacers point guard, scored 24 off the bench for Boston.
The Pacers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outscore the Celtics 39-32 in the third quarter. Turner sank three 3s in the period as the Pacers made eight beyond the arc.
The Celtics improved their league-best road record to 19-10. The Pacers fell to 18-15 at home.
Nuggets 115, Cavaliers 109: In Cleveland, Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading Denver past Cleveland.
Jokic’s 13th triple-double in 16 games and his NBA-leading 22nd this season helped the Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with an impressive road win over the Cavs, who dropped to 25-7 at home.
76ERS 110, GRIZZLIES 105: In Philadelphia, James Harden scored 31 and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help Philadelphia storm back against Memphis.
Tobias Harris scored 20 points hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game for the Sixers. Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 and Ja Morant scored 15 for the Grizzlies.
Former PFW star John Konchar had nine points and five rebounds for Memphis.