PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have bolstered their roster with another household name.
On Thursday the team signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal.
Suh, 35, is expected to aid a defensive front that is dealing with multiple injuries. First-round pick Jordan Davis is sidelined on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. With Davis missing the past two games, the unit has been susceptible at allowing big gains on the ground.
The addition of Suh occurred one day after the Eagles added another veteran defensive tackle in Linval Joseph.
Originally selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft by the Lions, Suh has played in 191 career games with 590 tackles, 212 quarterback hits, and 70 1/2 sacks. Last season, he had 27 tackles, six sacks and 13 quarterback hits over 17 games with the Buccaneers.
By signing Joseph and Suh, the front office is signaling the Eagles (8-1) are prepared to maximize the remainder of the season to make a deep playoff push.
Commanders
sued over tickets
The Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
It’s the second civil suit by Racine’s office in eight days, after last week filing a complaint in D.C. Superior Court that the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league colluded to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture.
In the latest complaint, the District says the Commanders as of March still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned security deposits paid by season-ticket holders who qualify as D.C. consumers under the Consumer Protection Procedures Act. The complaint alleges the team “deceptively” held onto deposits beyond the 30 days spelled out in ticket-holder contracts.