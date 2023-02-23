DETROIT – Filip Zadina scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Ville Husso made 30 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday night.
The Red Wings have surged into the playoff picture with seven wins in eight games, giving them a chance to earn a wild card and end a seven-year postseason drought.
“Different vibe,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “The guys want it so bad. They’ve worked so hard to put themselves in a situation like this.”
Vincent Trocheck pulled New York into a 1-all tie shortly before Zadina scored, but the Rangers didn’t make enough plays at both ends of the ice to slow down one of the NHL’s hottest teams.
“If you’re going to win in this league, everybody has to be ready to show up,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We didn’t show up as a group.”
Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots for the Rangers, whose spot in the playoffs seems secure as the Metropolitan’s third-place team with a relatively comfortable lead over the Islanders and the rest of the division.
The Rangers, though, have lost three straight games after winning seven in a row. They’ve mustered only four goals during their first three-game skid since late November – also the previous time they had lost consecutive games in regulation.
“The way the league is, you have no time to feel bad for yourself,” Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey said. “We’ve got a game Saturday. Washington is always a tough team, a lot of skill, so we have to be ready to play.”
DUCKS 4, CAPITALS 2: In Washington, John Gibson made 41 saves to help Anaheim beat Washington.
The Capitals have now lost six in a row in regulation for the first time in nearly two decades. The Ducks ended their six-game skid thanks to goals from Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry and Jakob Silfverberg.
OILERS 7, PENGUINS 2: In Pittsburgh, Connor McDavid scored twice and added two assists as Edmonton embarrassed Sidney Crosby and staggering Pittsburgh.
Leon Draisaitl picked up his 35th goal as Edmonton improved to 10-1-5 in its last 16 games. Warren Foegele, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Devin Shore also scored for Edmonton.
DEVILS 4, KINGS 3: In Newark, New Jersey, red-hot Dawson Mercer scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into overtime and New Jersey rallied late to beat Los Angeles. Tomas Tatar and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, with Hischier netting the tying goal with 38 seconds left in regulation. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves.
Bruins beef up defense via trade
The NHL-leading Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals.
Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. Also as part of the trade, the Bruins got the rights to 2017 pick Andrei Svetlakov, who’s playing in the KHL, from the Wild.